NEW YORK — Adrian G. Marcuse, an engineer turned educator who ran LIM College here for 40 years until passing the reins to his daughter in 2002, died of natural causes in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., on Thursday. Marcuse was 95.
"He essentially transformed this school into a true college," said his daughter Elizabeth S. Marcuse, the current president of LIM. "He was my guiding light."
"You start one way as a baby, but why shouldn't you be able to choose your own path as opposed to culturally people telling you which way to go?" - Thom Browne at his men's spring 2018 show, where he celebrated gender fluidity. #pfw #wwdmens (📷: @delphineachard)