LONDON — Alex Williamson has been tapped as chief executive officer of British retailer House of Fraser, effective July 31, the company confirmed on Thursday.

Williamson replaces Nigel Oddy who left the company in November. His role entails overseeing the team and business at the retailer and will report to chairman Frank Slevin.

Williamson joins the company from Goodwood — the British estate best known for its heritage in motor racing — where he served as ceo since 2012. He rose through the ranks at Goodwood taking a role as chief financial officer in 2008, and was later promoted to group managing director before taking on the ceo role at the company.

During his time at Goodwood, which hosts the Goodwood Festival and the Glorious Goodwood racing event, he oversaw the globalization of the brand and led the company’s growth and development. He was the former head of finance at TUI Travel and his experience also entails working in the hospitality and leisure markets and worked at Ernst & Young in 1999.

“Alex is uniquely placed to execute our vision, and to contribute his extensive expertise of delivering compelling and engaging experiences for the customer,” said Slevin.

“Over the last two years, we have built a very strong management team, with particular expertise across the key disciplines in retail. This has enabled us to make an appointment that is a clear statement of the direction we intend to take, placing the customer at the center of our business. House of Fraser operates in an exciting and challenging market requiring an ability to innovate and manage an increasing pace of change. I am confident Alex will be able to add his perspective and skill of running the Goodwood Estate, one of the great British heritage brands to the benefit of our continued growth.”

