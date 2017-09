LONDON — Alexander McQueen has appointed Stacy Van Praagh as the company's new president of the Americas.Van Praagh will report to the brand's chief executive officer Emmanuel Gintzburger, effective immediately.She brings more than 20 years of retail and wholesale experience, having previously held positions such as U.S. director of ready-to-wear at Chanel, global vice president of sales at Oscar de la Renta, president at Reed Krakoff and president of the Americas at Fendi.Most recently she developed her own consultancy business advising both luxury and contemporary brands on strategy and growth.Gintzburger said Van Praagh will play a key role in the company's plans to expand internationally. "As part of the reorganization of the house, Stacy will hold a strategic role in the acceleration of the international development," said the executive, who was appointed ceo last year, succeeding Jonathan Akeroyd upon his move over to Versace.McQueen aims to increase its retail footprint and grow its leather goods categories as part of its global expansion strategy.Last year, luxury analyst Rogerio Fujimori of RBC Capital Markets wrote in a research note that McQueen aims to double in size and become a 500 million euro brand in three to four years and estimated that the company has the potential to reach an earnings before interest and taxes margin of 15 percent in the next few years. It should also improve its sales densities from 15,000 euros per square meter in 2014 to 20,000 euros in the same time frame.The brand added that Van Praagh's predecessor, Liz Radley, is leaving the company "to pursue interests outside the Kering group."