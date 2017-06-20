Andrew Block has a plan to grow the TrueFacet business.

Block, a member of the pre-owned designer jewelry and watch site’s advisory board since 2015, has been named the firm’s president and partner. He was previously president and chief executive officer of global luxury consultancy Second Time Partners, and before that spent over 20 years at Tourneau. His last position at the watch firm was executive vice president, marketing and advertising. He reports to TrueFacet founder and ceo Tirath Kamdar.