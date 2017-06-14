Avon Gets Stock Jolt on Prospect of CEO Retirement Shares of the company hit one of its highest levels in weeks. By Kali Hays on June 14, 2017 Avon Products Inc. stock climbed to one of its highest levels in weeks on the possibility that Sheri McCoy is set to leave her post as chief executive officer. Shares of the company rose by 4.7 percent to $3.66, one of the highest levels for over the last month, which has seen the stock hover between $3.40 and $3.50. WWD logo To Read the Full Article SUBSCRIBE NOW Already a Subscriber? Log in. Tap into our Global Network Of Industry Leaders and Designers load comments blog comments powered by Disqus