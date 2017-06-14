By  on June 14, 2017

Avon Products Inc. stock climbed to one of its highest levels in weeks on the possibility that Sheri McCoy is set to leave her post as chief executive officer.

Shares of the company rose by 4.7 percent to $3.66, one of the highest levels for over the last month, which has seen the stock hover between $3.40 and $3.50.

