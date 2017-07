LONDON — Paul Price, chief merchandising officer at Burberry, has been named chief executive officer of Topshop and Topman in a changing of the guard at Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia Group.

Price will join the business on Sept. 4 and report to Green, who has also shaken up Arcadia’s parent, Taveta Investments. Earlier this week, Green named Karren Brady, ceo of England’s West Ham United soccer team, chairman of Taveta.