PARIS — French retail giant Carrefour named Matthieu Malige chief financial officer on Monday, turning to a former electronics retailer executive to replace outgoing Pierre-Jean Sivignon.Sivignon resigned citing personal difficulties, but will remain an advisor to chief executive Alexandre Bompard, the company said in its statement.Malige who started his career at Lazard Frères, worked with Bompard at Fnac Darty, serving as cfo at Fnac, and later the merged entity, for six years.Carrefour releases third-quarter sales on Oct. 18, in what will be a closely watched report as Bompard finds his footing as the new head of the retailer, having joined this summer.Bompard came from Fnac Darty, where he was credited with positioning the book and electronics retailer to better cope with online competition by merging it with the home appliances seller last year.During the Carrefour’s last financial release at the end of August, Bompard acknowledged the challenges facing the retailer, which is struggling to gain ground in a highly competitive home market. He named a new top management team last month.