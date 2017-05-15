LONDON — Christoffer Lundman, formerly design director at Burberry, is joining Tiger of Sweden as head of creative and design, effective June 1. His first c0llection will be for spring 2018, to be shown in January. He will lead the design teams for the men’s, women’s and jeans ranges, which will be aligned under one creative umbrella for the first time. He will report to the company’s board of directors, until a new chief executive officer is named.

Lundman comes to Tiger of Sweden after 20 years designing at a number of luxury brands. Before joining Burberry, he worked as senior designer of sportswear at Tom Ford and launched the label’s first denim range. He was head of men’s wear at Acne Studios and held that role for seven years. Born and raised in Luleå, Sweden, Lundman moved to London to study for an MA in fashion design at Central Saint Martins.

“We plan to start working a new identity across all channels, and I will work with all teams to achieve this,” he said, adding his aim is also to create “clarity” for what Tiger of Sweden stands for as a brand.

“At the moment, each collection has been running on its own schedule, meaning they’ve been out of sync with each other to some degree. We are planning to align the calendar so that we can work on the same themes and inspiration across the different collections. More than anything I want us to define a much clearer universe around the brand, a narrative that can run across all aspects.”

He said Tiger of Sweden “has already achieved great things and we will keep drawing on its strengths. It is a tailoring brand before anything else, and I want this to become even clearer. It’s important that we find our own singular voice and a way of defining what tailoring means today.”

His first order of business will be getting to know the team, customers and suppliers. “I don’t want to walk in with a fixed idea on a specific expression, this will come as the team and myself start researching and working together,” he said.

Per Hakans, marketing director of the brand, said “as a Swede himself, Christoffer fully understands the importance and history of Tiger of Sweden to Scandinavian fashion. This, twinned with his undeniable talent as a fashion designer, makes for an incredibly exciting time to be part of the brand. I am sure his vision with the brand DNA will further build Tiger into a new and innovative future.”

Launched in 1903, the brand offers men’s and women’s ready-to-wear alongside shoes, accessories and a jeans range. In the 2015-16 fiscal year, the brand notched 131 million euros, or $187 million, in sales. It is sold in 20 countries. Since 2003, the label has been part of the IC Group A/S. Other brands under the IC Group A/S include Peak Performance and By Malene Birger.