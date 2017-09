Coty Inc. has hired Daniel Ramos as chief scientific officer and executive vice president of research and development. Ramos will take on the new role Sept. 15. He had been working with Revlon Inc. as chief science officer and evp of R&D since 2015. He started his career with Procter & Gamble in Venezuela and then the U.S. and Japan. After 11 years at P&G, he moved to RB plc, where he worked as vice president of R&D health care and was part of the R&D global leadership team.

Coty chief executive officer Camillo Pane said, "Daniel brings over 20 years of successful international consumer goods R&D experience. He has a strong track record in driving growth through consumer-led innovations and in building organizational capacity and capability. Daniel has experience in both emerging and developed markets, having worked and lived in Europe, North America, Asia and Latin America. He is entrepreneurial and has an attitude and outlook that are well aligned to Coty’s new ambition and culture.”

Ramos will report directly to Pane, and work out of Coty's Morris Plains, N.J. R&D center.The hire is one of many that Coty has made since it acquired 41 beauty brands, including Cover Girl, Wella and a slew of fragrance licenses (including Marc Jacobs), from P&G. That acquisition prompted the company's reorganization into three segments — luxury, consumer and professional — and hires like Simona Cattaneo from Burberry, now chief marketing officer at the luxury division; Laurent Kleitman, now president of consumer beauty, and Andrew Stanleick, senior vice president of consumer beauty in Europe.The company posted improvements in its luxury and professional division for its latest fiscal quarter, but the consumer division continues to struggle. Coty has a relaunch of Cover Girl planned for early in 2018, and trend sets for Sally Hansen to try to bump up sales of the unit, Pane told WWD.