David Cunningham has been named to the new post of chief marketing officer of Kaltex America, the large textile manufacturer. Most recently he was chief executive officer of Jade Marketing Group, and has earlier held senior posts at Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein Jeans, Kenneth Cole and Tommy Hilfiger.

In his new post, Cunningham will be responsible for the creation of internal brands as well as private label brands. In addition, he will be responsible for continued innovation in fabric development.