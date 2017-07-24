David Cunningham has been named to the new post of chief marketing officer of Kaltex America, the large textile manufacturer. Most recently he was chief executive officer of Jade Marketing Group, and has earlier held senior posts at Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein Jeans, Kenneth Cole and Tommy Hilfiger.
In his new post, Cunningham will be responsible for the creation of internal brands as well as private label brands. In addition, he will be responsible for continued innovation in fabric development.
Issa Rae stopped by WWD's NYC headquarters to talk about season two of "Insecure," which premieres this Sunday on HBO. Click link in bio for all the details. #wwdeye (📷: @jgreenery; Styled by @mayteallende)
A Stella McCartney sketch of a custom dress made from protein-based silk in partnership with biotech lab Bolt Threads. The dress will be displayed at The Museum of Modern Art's upcoming design exhibition, "Items: Is Fashion Modern?"