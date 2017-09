MILAN -- Dsquared2 and its chief executive officer Gianfranco Maccarrone have parted ways.The company released a brief statement on Tuesday to reveal the departure of Maccarrone, effective immediately. His post is currently vacant.Maccarrone served the Milan-based brand, which was founded in 1995, for 20 years.During his tenure as ceo, he worked close with company founders and creative directors Dean and Dan Caten to grow the brand's international business. Established as a men’s label, it is now a global brand including men’s, women’s and children’s lines, completed by handbags and footwear collections made in-house, and a successful licensing business, including eyewear, innerwear and fragrance agreements.While sales in 2001 stood at 3 million euros, the company now generates a turnover of more than 200 million euros.Reached on Tuesday, the company declined further comment.