BERLIN — Marco Raab has been appointed Escada global vice president of marketing and communications effective August 15, WWD has learned exclusively. The position has long been vacant.

Raab will lead all marketing and communications activities at the Munich fashion house, both online and offline, and will be part of the Escada executive team, reporting directly to chief executive officer Iris Epple-Righi. This is the second recent high-level appointment at Escada, coming on the heels of last month’s announcement that Niall Sloan would take up the reins as the brand’s new global design director, effective August 1.