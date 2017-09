PARIS — Balenciaga is moving to bolster its North American operations with the appointment of Vira Capeci as president for the Americas, WWD has learned. She succeeds Luca Voarino in the post.She will report to Balenciaga chief executive officer Cédric Charbit. Capeci joins the Kering-owned brand from Céline, where she has been president of the U.S. division for the last nine years. Previously, she was president of Givenchy USA.Capeci is tasked with overseeing Balenciaga's strategic development for the Americas. “Vira’s extensive luxury experience will support the growth and retail development of Balenciaga in the Americas,” the brand said in a statement.The label is in the midst of a creative overhaul under Vetements founder Demna Gvasalia. He has brought strong shoulders, streetwise puffer jackets and quirky leather goods to a house that was previously led by designers Alexander Wang and Nicolas Ghesquière.Capeci’s appointment is the latest in a series of management changes since Charbit took over as ceo in November 2016.The brand in April named four additions to its executive committee, including two Céline alumni: Daphné Cousineau, who was appointed president for Europe, and Alexia de Courcel, who was named global merchandising director.Charbit, who has a strong merchandising bent, joined the house from Saint Laurent, where he held the roles of vice president of product and marketing, and worldwide communications director. He succeeded longtime Balenciaga ceo Isabelle Guichot, who exited Kering and recently joined French fashion chain SMCP as ceo of its Maje brand.