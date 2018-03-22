PARIS — Lanvin is parting ways with its creative director Olivier Lapidus and general manager Nicolas Druz, in the first big moves by Fosun International since the Chinese conglomerate bought the French label last month.

Joann Cheng, president of Fosun Fashion Group and chairman of the board of directors of Lanvin, has been appointed chief executive officer of the house for an interim period, effective immediately.

Druz, who had led the brand since 2017, will take up the new position of managing director of Fosun Fashion Group, where he will support the group’s business expansion in Europe.

Lapidus, who showed his sophomore collection for the house during Paris Fashion Week last month, is exiting his role as artistic director with immediate effect. The women’s collections will be designed by an in-house team in the interim, and Lapidus will resume designing under his own brand.

“Olivier steered the maison through a transitional period between ownerships,” said Cheng. “We thank him for that, and wish him every success for his own brand and future endeavors.”

Cheng has more than 20 years’ experience in senior management, having served as the chief financial officer of Chinese technology firm DJI Innovations, finance director of private equity firm TPG and Greater China controller at GE Capital, the financial services unit of General Electric.

She will act as ceo during a transition period, after which a new permanent ceo will be appointed.

“Lanvin is a truly iconic and storied brand with immense potential,” Cheng said. “By being a part of the Fosun Fashion Group, Lanvin’s future growth can leverage resources from the expansive global platform of Fosun’s established companies and experts.”

The oldest French fashion house still in activity has seen sales erode since a peak of 235 million euros in 2012. In 2016, revenues fell 23 percent to 162 million euros, with a net loss of 18.3 million euros, marking its first red ink in nearly a decade.

“The re-launch of Lanvin with fresh talents, while adhering to the values that the brand has maintained since 1889, is fundamental to returning the maison to its rightful position at the top table of the world’s most lauded and innovative fashion houses,” Cheng added.