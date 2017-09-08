PARIS — LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has named Sylvie Colin chief executive of Kenzo, effective Sept. 25.

She will replace Eric Marechalle, who becomes chief executive of Marc Jacobs International, effective Oct. 1.

Colin joins from the contemporary fashion brand Maje, which belongs to SMCP group.

“We would like to welcome Sylvie to Kenzo. In partnership with Humberto Leon and Carol Lim, Sylvie will further pursue and amplify the very strong momentum of the brand,” said Pierre-Yves Roussel, chairman and ceo of LVMH Fashion Group, which spans a host of brands from Givenchy and Céline to Emilio Pucci, along with Kenzo and Marc Jacobs..

“I would like to warmly thank Eric Marechalle for his instrumental leadership in the successful relaunch of Kenzo and wish him lots of success in his new position as ceo of Marc Jacobs,” he added.