Life might not be fair, but it is sometimes sweet — and for fashion, retail and beauty’s top executives, that sweetness often comes in their pay packages.

Yes, the C suite requires a bewildering array of talents and entails long days, intense pressure and impossibly conflicting priorities pushed by noisy constituencies — from Wall Street to employees to regulators to vendors. But any complaints would promptly be shouted down by a chorus of, “Cry Me a River.”