LONDON — Fiorucci is steaming ahead with its multimillion pounds relaunch, with a slew of new fashion industry hires and plans to open a store on Brewer Street in Soho during London Fashion Week in September.

Fiorucci has hired talent from houses including LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Michael Kors and Kenzo. Annabelle Lacuna and Max Hörmann, who worked together for four years at Kenzo, are heading the design team.