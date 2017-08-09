Some retailers might find themselves short of licensed merchandise due to a two-hour protest strike Wednesday morning by 200 workers at a warehouse where they label, store, pack and ship clothing around the country.

The workers are employed by Freeze, a clothing company that produces and distributes logoed sportswear under licensing agreements with Disney, WWE, Nickelodeon, 20th Century Fox, Hanna-Barbera and Nintendo. The workers are striking over what they consider to be unfair labor practices including low wages.