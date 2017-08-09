By  on August 9, 2017
Strikers at the Freeze warehouse.

Strikers at the Freeze warehouse.

Courtesy Photo

Some retailers might find themselves short of licensed merchandise due to a two-hour protest strike Wednesday morning by 200 workers at a warehouse where they label, store, pack and ship clothing around the country.

The workers are employed by Freeze, a clothing company that produces and distributes logoed sportswear under licensing agreements with Disney, WWE, Nickelodeon, 20th Century Fox, Hanna-Barbera and Nintendo. The workers are striking over what they consider to be unfair labor practices including low wages.

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers

load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus