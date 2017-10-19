MILAN — Marcolin chief executive officer Giovanni Zoppas has been appointed executive vice chairman in charge of areas such as licenses, international affairs, human resources, legal and institutional communication for the Italian eyewear maker. He will also hold the role of ceo of the venture between LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Marcolin, which will be called Thelios.Massimo Renon, previously Marcolin's worldwide commercial general manager, succeeds Zoppas at the helm of the company, which produces and distributes eyewear collections for brands ranging from Tom Ford and Ermenegildo Zegna to Tod's and Diesel, among others.As reported, starting in 2018, Marcolin will design and manufacture eyewear for the Céline and Louis Vuitton brands, with the goal of “becoming, in the future, the preferred partner” of the LVMH group in the eyewear business. LVMH will control 51 percent of the venture and Marcolin the remaining 49 percent. As per the agreement, the French group is taking a 10 percent stake in Marcolin.