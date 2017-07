Los Angeles-based luxury ready-to-wear label Haney has appointed former The RealReal executive Jennifer Oh to the newly created role of president, effective immediately. Oh will oversee all aspects of the brand on a global level, focusing on expanding its online direct-to-consumer channel and continuing to grow Haney's international retail network.

Haney, founded in 2013 by former stylist and GQ West Coast editor Mary Alice Haney, began as a pure play e-commerce brand focused on customizable luxury dresses. After a few seasons, a restock-able range was picked up by Net-a-Porter and the label began wholesaling to Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, and Elyse Walker.