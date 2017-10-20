LONDON — The U.K.-based footwear and accessories label Harrys of London said its chief executive officer Steven Newey has stepped down, and a search for his replacement has begun.Richard Cohen, who is already an adviser to Harrys, will assist the brand in finding a successor for Newey and continue to advise the company in its planned global expansion, Harrys said late Friday.Future plans include the fall 2017 opening of a flagship store in New York on Park Avenue.Charles S. Cohen, chairman of Harrys, said the company “is in great hands under Richard Cohen, who has a wealth of experience and intangible knowledge in the men's wear sphere.”Cohen, the billionaire commercial real estate developer, purchased Harrys in May just months after he took a majority stake in Savile Row tailor Richard James.Harrys was acquired from Palladin Consumer Retail Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm that had owned a majority stake in the brand since 2014.