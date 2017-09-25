LONDON — Harvey Nichols has restructured its management board, the company said on Monday.The company's chief executive officer Stacey Cartwright was named deputy chairman, while Daniela Rinaldi and Manju Molhatra were appointed co-chief operating officers, effective Jan. 1, 2018.Cartwright will continue to report to Harvey Nichols chairman and owner Sir Dickson Poon, and Rinaldi and Molhatra will report to Cartwright and Poon.“Daniela and Manju each bring a wealth of experience to their new roles, with highly complementary skill sets," said Cartwright.Rinaldi, was promoted from her role as group commercial director. She joined the company in 1986 and became Harvey Nichols' controller of perfumery and concessions in 1996. The executive joined the retailer's board as concessions and beauty director in 2009.Malhotra, who is currently group finance director, joined Harvey Nichols in 1998 as an accountant, and then assumed the role of internal audit manager and group accountant in the finance department. She became the company's financial controller in 2003 and group finance director seven years later.