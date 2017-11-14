LONDON – Simon Whitehouse will leave his post as chief executive officer of J.W. Anderson for personal reasons and to take up new opportunities in 2018, the company has confirmed.

Whitehouse had been at J.W. Anderson since 2014, but kept a decidedly low profile during his tenure, rarely giving interviews, talking about company strategy or commenting publicly about the company.

The company said he will formally leave his role at the end of December and a replacement will be announced imminently.

Prior to J.W. Anderson, he had worked with labels including Matthew Williamson, Diesel Black Gold and DKNY. At Diesel, he was global sales and brand director of Diesel Black Gold for three years. He was global commercial director of Matthew Williamson for two years.

He arrived after LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton took a significant minority stake in J.W. Anderson.

Anderson is also the creative director of the LVMH-owned Loewe.

Whitehouse’s exit comes on the heels of a reshuffle at LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton that last week that saw Pietro Beccari named ceo of Christian Dior Couture, succeeding Sidney Toledano, who will take over as chairman and ceo of LVMH Fashion Group.

Toledano will replace Pierre-Yves Roussel, who will remain with the group as a special adviser to LVMH chairman and ceo Bernard Arnault.

A J.W. Anderson spokesman confirmed Whitehouse’s departure to WWD following an unsourced report in Italy’s Pambianco News. A spokesperson for LVMH did not immediately comment.