PARIS - Among the guests at the Lanvin show in Paris on Wednesday was Simone Mantura, who walked into the Grand Palais venue with the label’s majority owner Shaw-Lan Wang.The Italian executive will join the house on Oct. 1 as deputy managing director, working alongside former chief executive officer Michèle Huiban, who now also holds the title of deputy managing director, WWD has learned. Mantura confirmed the appointment, but declined to elaborate.He will be in charge of products for women’s and men’s ready-to-wear and accessories; production; licenses; commercial; communication and human resources, reporting directly to Wang, Lanvin said in a statement. Huiban will be in charge of finances, legal and IT services.Mantura previously served as ceo of GIR+A&F, the Italian joint venture between the French company Marithé + François Girbaud and the Ferretti family.Prior to that, he was managing director at leather specialist Ruffo, and completed stints in the marketing and commercial departments of such fashion houses as Balenciaga, Dirk Bikkembergs and Calvin Klein Collection.Mantura’s appointment comes on the tails of a management reshuffle that saw Wang bring back former Lanvin executive Nicolas Druz as her adviser.Sales at the company have been eroding since peaking at 235 million euros in 2012, according to a source. Last year, revenues fell 23 percent to 162 million euros, with a net loss of 18.3 million euros, marking the house’s first red ink in nearly a decade, with expectations of worsening losses this fiscal year.In July, Bouchra Jarrar exited her position as creative director of women’s collections after just two seasons. She was replaced by Olivier Lapidus, a relative unknown, who showed his first collection on Wednesday in front of guests including Jean Reno and Marisa Berenson.