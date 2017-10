The Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. has appointed new heads for fragrance and the Asia-Pacific region.Fabrice Weber has been appointed president of prestige and artisanal fragrances and ELC Ventures; Daniel Annese will retire in 2019; Patrice Béliard has been appointed senior vice president and global general manager of Aramis and designer fragrances; Mark Loomis has been appointed president of Asia-Pacific; Joy Fan has been promoted to senior vice president and general manager of China, and Christopher K. Wood has been appointed to senior vice president of Asia-Pacific. All appointments are effective Jan. 1.[caption id="attachment_11037798" align="aligncenter" width="200"] Fabrice Weber[/caption]Weber will head Jo Malone London, Aramis and Designer Fragrances, Le Labo, By Kilian, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle and the ELC Ventures portfolio. He will work to strengthen the company's fragrance portfolio strategy and execution, with the goal of helping the brands grow, drive share, build their brands and start industry trends. Weber will report to John Demsey, executive group president.

“In recent years, we have focused on cultivating and curating our high-end fragrance portfolio to match consumers’ increasing desire for prestige and bespoke fragrance experiences,” Demsey said. “I am looking forward to working closely with Fabrice, Daniel and Patrice, and leveraging their strong global, category and brand-building expertise to unleash even greater growth opportunities in fragrance and in other key areas of the portfolio.”

Weber has served as president of the Asia-Pacific region since 2007 when the role was created. There, he led expansion in the region, including China, a huge growth driver for Lauder, and has launched new brands in high-growth channels. Weber joined Lauder in 2001 as vice president and general manager of travel retail worldwide and was promoted to president of Aramis and Designer Fragrances and Lab Series in 2004.[caption id="attachment_11037797" align="aligncenter" width="200"] Daniel Annese[/caption]Annese, who is global brand president of Aramis and Designer Fragrances, is planning to retire in 2019. Before he does, he is taking on a "special assignment" — helping Smashbox, Glamglow and Becca grow internationally. Annese previously expanded the Estée Lauder brand and Tom Ford Beauty internationally. He has also worked on the development of DKNY, Michael Kors and Tory Burch.[caption id="attachment_11037796" align="aligncenter" width="200"] Patrice Béliard[/caption]Béliard will succeed Annese and become senior vice president and global general manager for Aramis and Designer Fragrances, responsible for shaping the global business strategy and growing the segment. Béliard joined Lauder in 2016 as senior vice president and general manager of global market development for Aramis and Designer Fragrances. Since he started, he's helped develop an international team and led the global expansion of Michael Kors' fragrance business. Béliard joined Lauder from Shiseido, where he spent 15 years across multiple brands.[caption id="attachment_11037795" align="aligncenter" width="200"] Mark Loomis[/caption]On the Asia-Pacific side of the business, Loomis will succeed Weber, overseeing the region as a whole and driving strategic priorities. He serves as senior vice president of Asia-Pacific, leading the development of the Korea Innovation Hub and accelerating Asia-inspired product launches. Loomis has been with Lauder for more than 20 years, across multiple brands and jobs.[caption id="attachment_11037794" align="aligncenter" width="200"] Joy Fan[/caption]Fan, who will become senior vice president and general manager for China, was promoted because of her success leveraging the Chinese consumer for the business globally, according to Lauder. She will continue to lead the China affiliate and head Asia-Pacific's contributions to a company-wide consumer-engagement project. She started as head of the China affiliate in 2012, and in 2017, the segment ended the fiscal year with a net sales increase of 19 percent. She joined Lauder in 2005 as brand manager for Estée Lauder in China, and was promoted in 2010 to regional vice president and general manager of Asia-Pacific for Estée Lauder and Tom Ford Beauty.[caption id="attachment_11037792" align="aligncenter" width="200"] Christopher K. Wood[/caption]Wood will become senior vice president of the Asia-Pacific region — he's responsible for South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and emerging Southeast Asia markets. Wood has been the general manager of the South Korea affiliate for 11 non-consecutive years, and introduced new retail formats and channels in South Korea, as well as grew e-commerce and m-commerce, and leveraged social media. Wood has been with Lauder for more than 24 years, across multiple brands and roles.“Our Asia-Pacific region is experiencing tremendous growth, driven by China, online and increasing consumer demand for prestige beauty experiences,” said Cedric Prouvé, group president, international. “Under Mark’s leadership, in close partnership with Joy and Christopher, the region will continue to pursue its ambitious digital-first strategy, the ongoing development of consumer engagement capabilities and leading innovation to win in the region.”

“Our company has experienced outstanding success developing multiple engines of growth across categories, channels and geographies,” said Fabrizio Freda, president and chief executive officer. “Our fragrance portfolio and our business in Asia-Pacific, primarily fueled by China, continue to generate impressive growth.”