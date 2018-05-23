PARIS — Nicolas Ghesquière has renewed his vows with Louis Vuitton.

The French luxury brand, owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, said on Wednesday it has renewed Ghesquière’s contract as artistic director of women’s collections. Specific terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The announcement cements the relationship between Vuitton and Ghesquière, who was first signed on to design its women’s line in 2013, succeeding Marc Jacobs. Under his tenure, the world’s biggest luxury brand has seen “unprecedented” growth in ready-to-wear and leather goods, Vuitton said in a statement.

Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH, said he was “very happy” that Vuitton was pursuing its journey with Ghesquière.

“He has been able to make the Louis Vuitton woman contemporary, resulting in major commercial successes. His vision, talent and creativity place him as one of the best designers in the world today,” Arnault stated.

Michael Burke, chairman and ceo of Louis Vuitton, said: “I am excited to continue working with Nicolas and the energy he brings to Louis Vuitton. He has established a strong, daring Louis Vuitton aesthetic imbued with the spirit of the house and his own sensibility. I am particularly proud of our achievements together and I look forward to seeing where the next years will take us.”

In 2016, Ghesquière ignited rumors that he would leave the brand by announcing on French television that he planned to launch his own label. Vuitton subsequently took the unusual step of denying a Reuters report that it was mulling a replacement, though talk of a split has resurfaced at regular intervals.

Known for his exacting, couturelike approach, Ghesquière has aided Louis Vuitton in its quest to build a more upscale and elite reputation after years of rapid global expansion and a heavy reliance on monogram canvas. He has created a new handbag signature with his boxy Petite Malle design, inspired by the house’s trunks.

“I am very pleased to open the next chapter of the story I started with Louis Vuitton almost 5 years ago. Balancing an incredible heritage with a constant quest for innovation has always been an essential part of my work, it is also at the center of the history of this company and I look forward to further develop the codes we have implemented over the last years,” said Ghesquière.

The designer regularly showcases his futuristic designs with spectacular shows in architectural landmarks including the Louvre Museum in Paris, the Miho Museum near Kyoto and the Niterói Contemporary Art Museum in Rio de Janeiro.

In parallel, he has built strong relationships with celebrity ambassadors such as Emma Stone, Jennifer Connelly, Michelle Williams and Jaden Smith. Léa Seydoux, another face of the brand, earned plaudits at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival where, as a member of the jury, she wore a selection of Vuitton looks on the red carpet.