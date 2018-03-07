Personalized giftware provider LR Paris Holdings named Gilles Rousseau as its global chief operating officer. Rousseau previously served as a senior vice president at Splashlight, the e-commerce visual content solutions firm.

The company said the appointment aims to help the company expand its international business.

Rousseau has over two decades of experience “working in brand management and technology leadership roles,” LR Paris said in a statement today adding that “his unique skill set built from his dual areas of expertise has helped him lead and implement cutting-edge omnichannel brand strategies for luxury, fashion and retail brands.”

LR Paris is headquartered in New York and has offices in Paris and Washington D.C. as well as Bangkok, Thailand. The company creates personalized and branded products and giftware via “a turnkey development process (design, engineering, sourcing, manufacturing, packaging and logistics).”

Products include event gifts and gifts with purchase as well as awards and medals. According to its web site, clients include Michael Kors, The White House and The Met, among many others. The company was founded in 1959 and has served over 4,000 clients across a variety of business segments including retail, luxury, fashion, beauty and real estate.

During Rousseau’s tenure at Splashlight, LR Paris said “he focused on large-scale e-commerce visual content solutions for companies such as Under Armour, Victoria’s Secret, David Yurman, Target, Bloomingdale’s, El Palacio de Hierro, Aldo and Looklet.” Prior to Splashlight, he worked in advertising at Publicis in Paris and also previously served in various executive roles at Christie’s International and Van Cleef & Arpels Americas (Richemont) as well as Hennessy Cognac (LVMH) in the U.S.

LR Paris’ president, Charles Doligé, expects Rousseau to bring “a clear vision of the relevance of LR Paris’ capabilities and value proposition to the market” and added that his skill set “combined with his brand management experience, will lead the development and growth of our company internationally.”

