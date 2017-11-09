Lululemon Athletica Inc. is parting ways with its creative director and senior vice president Lee Holman, who is leaving for "personal reasons."Holman is credited with bringing a stronger design focus to Lululemon, which has seen steady sales gains over the last several years. He joined the company in 2014, after holding senior design positions with the likes of Nike Inc. and Burberry, and took up the creative director role the following year, overseeing women's and men's collections.Chief executive officer Laurent Potdevin said as much in a statement on Holman's exit, adding: "We’ve returned to being a design-led organization fueled by innovation, at the intersection of function and fashion. We are thankful for Lee’s contribution during this journey."Holman will remain at Lululemon until the end of December.Potdevin did not say who would be replacing Holman, but it seems that internal candidates are being considered after the ceo alluded to Lululemon's "deep bench strength across the product organization."A company spokeswoman declined to comment further.Wall Street seemed unfazed by the change up and Lululemon's shares ticked up by more than 4 percent in trading to $64.15, a high for the week.Lululemon is expected to reveal its third-quarter results early next month, but Potdevin took the opportunity to cite the "momentum in our business as we enter the holiday season."When Holman came to the leadership role almost exactly two years ago, it was part of a broader executive-level reshuffling focused on part on unifying the creative parts of the business under a single leader.Since then, Lululemon rolled out a number of design-led initiatives, like last year's collaboration with textile artist Janaïna Milheiro, and a Holman filled out his team, hiring design and merchandising heads from Theory and Marc Jacobs.Lululemon lately seems increasingly focused on its bottom line and efforts to boost profits, which fell 10 percent in the second quarter on a yearly basis, have been clear. The company earlier this year decided to close nearly all of its Ivivva girl’s brand store locations and refocus the segment online, a decision that is projected to cost $60 million this year.It's also looking to sales in China, with its own stores and Alibaba's Tmall marketplace, to aid the brand's continued growth, as well as the further development of its men's line. Potdevin said in August that Lululemon's men's segment was the company's "best kept secret," with the power to become a $1 billion business.For More, See:Lululemon Drops Sports Bra Infringement Suit Against Under ArmourUnder Armour Stock Falls on Q3 Sales MissNike, Under Armour, Lululemon Facing Dwindling Ath-leisure Trend
@nicholaskirkwood has been rethinking the traditional retail concept. The outcome: the footwear maverick is transforming his Mount Street Boutique into a creative space that will feature store takeovers and pop-ups spotlighting collaborations with a range of other creatives. Part of the series will include an in-store installation created by Kirkwood and jewelry designer @evafehren, pictured here. Find out what other partnerships will take place in the space on WWD.com. #wwdfashion
“I remember it being the most amazing feeling on the planet,” @chrissyteigen said of the first time she wore diamonds. The jewelry was loaned, but when she returned from her trip, @johnlegend gave her a diamond necklace that she still has today. Teigen, @zendaya, @theashleygraham and more shared their stories of the first time they wore diamonds at the launch of @forevermark’s Tribute Collection last night. #wwdfashion (📷: MJ Photos)
@russwest44 will finally take the wraps off his long-awaited apparel collection. While most of the details about the line is under wraps at this point, Westbrook told WWD that it would be a small capsule of affordable unisex streetwear. Called Honor the Gift, it will be unveiled at a pop-up this weekend in Oklahoma City from 2-6 pm on November 11 and 12, and will be offered for sale on an e-commerce site beginning November 21. #wwdfashion (📷: Zach Beeker)
ComplexCon, which took place on November 4 and 5, offered a window into the lively slice of culture where streetwear, sports and music coverge. The two-day event in California boasted product drops, pop stars and generated lively discussion about the future of retail. For full coverage from the event, go to WWD.com. #complexcon #wwdfashion (Collage by @hypebreast)
The @cfda is joining forces with @thewallgroup to host two panel discussions and networking events aimed at acquainting CFDA members with celebrity stylists. Topics in the panel include developing a client’s image, the collaborative process with designers, how social media has changed the discovery process and more. The first event is happening today in New York City at the Roxy Hotel and the second is scheduled for November 13 in Los Angeles. Read more about the panel on WWD.com. #wwdfashion (📷: @jilliansollazzo)
Celestine, a new restaurant in Dumbo by Matthew Maddy and Nico Arze is all about the eastern Mediterranean during the late ’60s/early ’70s. Using a sweeping view, the two wanted to create a space that feels residential rather than commercial. The restaurants vibe, warm and simple, is meant to complement the food, pictured here, giving Celestine a handmade and approachable feel. #wwdeye (📷: George Chinsee)