MILAN — Marino Vago is the new president of the Italian fashion industry association Sistema Moda Italia.Vago, who is chief executive officer of his family’s textile company Vago SpA, succeeds Claudio Marenzi, who has been guided Sistema Moda Italia since 2013.During his career, Vago covered several institutional roles. He served as Confindustria vice president during Luca Cordero di Montezemolo’s tenure and he is board member of financial publishing company “Il Sole 24 Ore.”[caption id="attachment_11026401" align="aligncenter" width="696"] Marino Vago[/caption]“Thanks to a great teamwork, president Claudio Marenzi managed to have the Italian fashion and textile industry recognized as one of the leading sectors in the national economy because of its turnover and the volumes of its exports,” said Vago, highlighting the leading role of textile small and medium companies in this process. “We have to do another small effort: we need to have the ability, combining the excellent skills of our textile districts, to present ourselves to the world as a unique district able to guarantee the best, most modern and innovative solutions for any request coming from the fashion industry and [beyond].”