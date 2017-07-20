LONDON — Massimo Nicosia has resigned from his role as men’s design director at Pringle of Scotland to pursue a new opportunity, WWD has learned. The Sicilian native will be moving to Milan after seven years at Pringle, and his last collection was for spring 2018.
The company said Nicosia’s commitment to the brand and his development of the men’s collection has been invaluable. “We will miss him and wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” said Jean Fang, chief executive officer of Pringle.
