BERLIN — Meissen has tapped German fashion designer duo Otto Drögsler and Jörg Ehrlich as creative directors of the heritage porcelain brand. This is a new position.

Drögsler and Ehrlich have worked together for 20 years, serving as designers for several international brands before founding their own label Odeeh in 2009. Spanning the progressive and luxury markets, Odeeh is one of the few German newcomer brands to have established itself both at home and abroad.