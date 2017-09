Michelle Gass is stepping up at Kohl’s Corp.The retailer named Gass chief executive officer-elect and said she will take the reins when Kevin Mansell retires as ceo after 35 years in May at the close of the company’s annual meeting.Gass joined Kohl’s in 2013 as chief customer officer overseeing marketing and ecommerce and in 2015 became chief merchandising and customer officer, adding the company’s merchandising, planning and product development divisions to responsibilities.Mansell said: “Michelle has been an instrumental leader in shaping the future at Kohl’s – one where we continue to put the customer first, focus on innovation, speed and agility and remain dedicated to the long-term financial health of the business. Michelle’s leadership of our merchandise and marketing organizations has proven her talent, passion, vision and readiness to lead our organization. She was a key leader driving the creation of our long-term strategic framework, the Greatness Agenda, led our focus on becoming the active and wellness destination for families, launched our new loyalty program, and is responsible for bringing in new categories, partners and brands including the company’s launch of Under Armour earlier this year and our recently announced collaborations with Amazon. The retail industry is going through a transformational amount of change and Michelle is extremely well qualified and positioned to lead Kohl’s through this evolution.”Sona Chawla, Kohl’s chief operating officer, will take on the role of president.