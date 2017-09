Olivier Bottrie will soon be in charge of retail stores globally at the Estée Lauder Cos.As of Oct. 1, Bottrie will be appointed global president of travel retail and retail development, reporting to Cedric Prouvé, group president of international. Bottrie will also report to Chris Good, president of North America for his new retail responsibilities.[caption id="attachment_10993766" align="alignleft" width="200"] Olivier Bottrie[/caption]Bottrie has been president of travel retail worldwide since 2004. In his new role, Bottrie will be responsible for further diversifying and growing the company's freestanding store portfolio. Right now, Lauder has more than 1,400 freestanding doors. Bottrie will be tasked with driving increased consumer coverage, strategic expansion, enhanced omnichannel experiences and imagining and developing future retail store models."Olivier is recognized as a strong and agile leader who swiftly adapts to changing demands and who focuses his team on the areas of highest potential to drive success," said Chris Good, president of North America. "He develops talent and builds high performance teams to achieve business goals. Our company's commitment to retail development will greatly benefit from Olivier's growth mindset, his consistent ability to pivot to the fastest-growing opportunities and his strong leadership skills."Bottrie has been at Lauder for more than 20 years, serving as regional vice president of field sales, Northeast U.S., supervising several retail accounts nationally, as well as working as vice president and general manager for Aramis and the designer fragrances international division. Before joining Lauder, Bottrie held various positions at Yves Saint Laurent Beauté and served in the French military as 2nd lieutenant and platoon leader of the 6th Marine Parachute Regiment.For more beauty news see:Victoria Beckham Steps Into Digital SpotlightLaneige Stages Beauty Road Show to Herald Launch in SephoraSpring 2018 Beauty From Fashion Week: Makeup, Hair, Nails

