MILAN — OTB is redesigning its top ranks. Ubaldo Minelli next month will be appointed chief executive officer of the Italian fashion group founded by Renzo Rosso. He succeeds Riccardo Stilli, who will leave his role after four years.

Minelli was previously ceo of Staff International, joining the group 17 years ago. All OTB ceos will now report to Minelli. OTB is parent of brands Diesel, Maison Margiela, Marni, Paula Cademartori, Viktor & Rolf, Staff International and Brave Kid.

Carlo Schiavo has also been tapped as chief financial officer of the group, after years of experience in international companies such as PWC, FIAT and Walgreens Boots Alliance.