Louvet on Why He Joined Ralph Lauren Corp. Louvet is focused on how the consumer experiences the brand. By Vicki M. Young on July 17, 2017 The Rhinelander Mansion houses Lauren's flagship. Vertis Communications “At Ralph Lauren, I see expansive opportunity. To grow, we’re exploring how to deliver state-of-the-art digital experiences at every point in a consumer’s shopping journey.” That was written by the company’s new president and chief executive officer Patrice Louvet, posted Monday on LinkedIn as a blog post titled “Why I Took the CEO Job at Ralph Lauren Corporation.” WWD logo To Read the Full Article SUBSCRIBE NOW Already a Subscriber? Log in. Tap into our Global Network Of Industry Leaders and Designers load comments blog comments powered by Disqus