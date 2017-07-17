By  on July 17, 2017
The Rhinelander Mansion houses Lauren's flagship.

The Rhinelander Mansion houses Lauren's flagship.

Vertis Communications

“At Ralph Lauren, I see expansive opportunity. To grow, we’re exploring how to deliver state-of-the-art digital experiences at every point in a consumer’s shopping journey.”

That was written by the company’s new president and chief executive officer Patrice Louvet, posted Monday on LinkedIn as a blog post titled “Why I Took the CEO Job at Ralph Lauren Corporation.”

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers

load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus