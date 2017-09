PARIS — Paule Ka’s new owner is bringing back Serge Cajfinger, the founder of the label, as vice president in charge of ready-to-wear collections.French businessman Xavier Marie, founder and former chief executive officer of furniture and home decor company Maisons du Monde, said earlier this week that he had bought an 80 percent stake in the French fashion label from private equity firm Change Capital Partners for an undisclosed sum.As a result, Paule Ka said it was partings ways with its chairman and ceo Catherine Vautrin and creative director Alithia Spuri-Zampetti. On Friday, the house revealed the return of Cajfinger, three years after his departure in 2014.Cajfinger will supervise the in-house teams working on the label’s pre-fall collection, it said in a statement. His first full collection will be unveiled during March 2018, which will also mark the house’s 30th anniversary.Paule Ka will not be presenting a spring collection during the upcoming edition of Paris Fashion Week. Instead, a capsule collection designed by its in-house studio will be shown to buyers at its showroom between Sept. 27 and Oct. 3, complementing its resort line, the last designed by Spuri-Zampetti.