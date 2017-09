MILAN — Switzerland-based Philipp Plein Group has appointed Peter Tannenbaum as president and chief executive officer of North and South America, effective Tuesday. Tannenbaum succeeds Graziano de Boni, who exited the company in July.A New York native, Tannenbaum held various brand management positions focused on North American business and development over the years. Most recently, he served as chief operating officer at Tod’s USA, where he rose the corporate ranks over a 22-year tenure.Tannenbaum’s appointment follows recent additions to Plein’s management team. As reported, the company named Roberto Magnani director of international development in March and tapped Edwin Navez as chief financial officer and chief operating officer in June.Founded by German designer Philipp Plein in 2008, the luxury fashion house includes not only the Philipp Plein brand but also the Plein Sport and Billionaire Couture labels, both added in 2016.The group currently operates 120 monobrand stores globally, including flagships in Milan, Paris, New York, London, Los Angeles, Hong Kong and Las Vegas. The company expects revenues to reach 300 million euros this year.Plein has become renowned for his over-the-top fashion shows and presentations during fashion weeks in Milan, Paris and New York for his various labels. Tannenbaum's arrival at the brand will come only a few days before the designer will show his spring 2018 Philipp Plein collection at the Hammerstein Ballroom, followed by an after party.De Boni joined Philipp Plein in January 2016. Prior to that, he served for four years as ceo of the North America division of Giorgio Armani Corp., where he stepped down in November 2014. He also has been president of Reed Krakoff, president and ceo of Prada USA and held the position as Valentino’s president of worldwide sales, marketing and retail in addition to president and ceo of Valentino USA.