PARIS — Philippe Schaus is leaving DFS Group to become chief executive officer of Moët Hennessy, the wines and spirits division of parent company LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.He succeeds Christophe Navarre, who is leaving Hennessy after 20 years to focus on Neptune International, the investment fund he founded, LVMH said in a statement on Tuesday.As chairman and ceo of the Hong Kong-based travel retailer DFS Group, Schaus has overseen high-profile projects including the opening of its first European store in Venice last year and the ambitious renovation of the La Samaritaine department store in Paris, set to reopen in 2019.Bernard Arnault, chairman and ceo of LVMH, said he was “delighted” with the appointment.“Philippe has been with the LVMH Group for 14 years, initially contributing to the global success of Louis Vuitton as international director, and more recently, since 2012, as leader of the evolution of DFS, making it one of the most innovative and desirable destinations to buy luxury products,” he said.“I am confident that Philippe will be an excellent leader to help Moët Hennessy achieve even greater success in the future,” Arnault added.The luxury titan thanked Navarre for his contribution to the success of the division, whose portfolio of brands includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Ruinart, Château d’Yquem, Hennessy, Glenmorangie and Belvedere.“In less than a quarter of a century, his leadership has enabled Moët Hennessy to strengthen its position as one of the most iconic and profitable groups in its sector. The creativity displayed within the group’s brands has seen them evolve into a benchmark for excellence in the wines and spirits universe. I wish him every best wish for success in the future,” he said.Moët Hennessy has more than 8,000 employees in France and internationally within its production and distribution subsidiaries. In 2016, it achieved sales of 4.8 billion euros and operating profit of 1.5 billion euros.