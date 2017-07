Renfro Corp., which designs, manufactures, markets and sells branded and private label legwear products, has named Stan Jewell as its chief executive officer and president — succeeding Bud Kilby, who retired after a 26-year career at the Mount Airy, N.C.-based company.

Renfro's branded products include Fruit of the Loom, Polo Ralph Lauren, New Balance and Carhartt, among others. Aside from exclusive licenses with these brands, the company has its own brands that include Copper Sole, K Bell and Hot Sox.