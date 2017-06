PARIS – German luggage maker Rimowa has hired Rocky Jacob as chief product officer, signaling its ambition to ramp up innovation with products including intelligent objects, WWD has learned.

Jacob, previously lead industrial designer at smart thermostat and smoke alarm maker Nest Labs, will be in charge of products, design, marketing and research and development. He will report to Alexandre Arnault, joint chief executive officer of the company, which is owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.