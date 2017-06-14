Rimowa Names Chief Brand Officer Previously, Hector Meulas worked at Donna Karan, Apple and Creative Artists Agency. By WWD Staff on June 14, 2017 Alexandre Arnault is starting to build out his team at Rimowa. He has appointed Hector Muelas, who rose to prominence in fashion as chief image officer at Donna Karan International, as chief brand officer of the German luggage maker. WWD logo To Read the Full Article SUBSCRIBE NOW Already a Subscriber? Log in. Tap into our Global Network Of Industry Leaders and Designers load comments blog comments powered by Disqus