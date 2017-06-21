By  on June 21, 2017
LONDON — Signaling a commitment to growing its business in the U.S., Burberry has tapped veteran retailer and private equity partner Ron Frasch as a member of its board of directors. He will serve as a non-executive director and a member of the remuneration and nomination committees, with effect from September 1, the company said.

Frasch is an operating partner at the Newton, Mass.-based private equity firm Castanea Partners. His focus is on the luxury space, which includes apparel, accessories, footwear and jewelry.

