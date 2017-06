MILAN — The Salvatore Ferragamo Group is reorganizing its distribution in the Americas and sharpening its global retail strategy. To this end, it has appointed Donald Kohler the new chief executive officer of the Americas region and chief retail officer of the worldwide group. The latter is a new position.



Kohler, who will be responsible for the North, South and Central America markets, will join Ferragamo on September 4 and report directly to the group's ceo, Eraldo Poletto.