For the first time in its 67-year history, Signet Jewelers Ltd. will have a female chief executive officer in Virginia Drosos, and she’s going to have her hands full.

Not only is Drosos coming to the world’s largest diamond retailer after a year of sales and stock declines, but during public relations troubles that stem from a wave of sexual harassment claims made by former employees and implicating Signet’s executive culture, as well as its soon-to-be former ceo Mark Light.