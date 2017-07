Signet Jewelers Ltd. has tapped Virginia Drosos as its new chief executive officer in the wake of highly publicized sexual harassment claims implicating executives.

Drosos, a Signet board member since 2012 and a former Procter & Gamble executive, will take up the role Aug. 1. She succeeds Mark Light, who became ceo in 2014 and has worked for Signet and its subsidiary Sterling Jewelers for 35 years.