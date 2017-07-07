A $3 million grant has been given to address the layoffs at American Apparel earlier this year.

The California Employment Development Department said Thursday it was allocating money from the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act specifically to workers impacted by the layoffs at American Apparel earlier this year. That money would go toward English language classes, computer skills and other training administered through the Los Angeles Economic and Workforce Development Department and the County of Los Angeles Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services.