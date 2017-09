K-Swiss Global Brands (KSGB), a division of the privately held South Korean company E-Land Group and owner of the K-Swiss, Palladium, PLDM, OTZ Shoes, Supra and KR3W brands, has appointed Steve Harden as president of Supra Footwear and KR3W Denim Co.Harden will be based in KSGB’s global headquarters in Los Angeles and will report to KSGB chairman and chief executive officer, Phillip Jeong. In his new role as president, Harden will oversee all facets of the business including product, marketing, operations and sales globally.Harden has a track record for building and leading effective sales and marketing teams, developing brand sales channels and delivering marketing strategies to drive multimillion-dollar revenue, most recently as vice president of North American sales for footwear and personal protection equipment at Honeywell. Prior to Honeywell, Harden served as vice president of sales and operations for Oakley’s wholesale sports division and has held executive positions at Yakima, VF Corporation and Adidas.Global lifestyle brand Supra was founded in Southern California in 2006, inspired by skateboard culture. It operates flagship stores in Mexico City, Paris and Tokyo and distributes to more than 60 countries through a network of select skate shops and high-end boutiques.KR3W began in 2003 as an apparel brand influenced by Southern California life and skate culture. The brand made its name in denim, changing the industry paradigm with the introduction of its K-Slim Denim line. KR3W has since expanded its apparel range, evolving beyond its skate foundations and transitioning into a lifestyle brand while maintaining its signature “Dark Americana” aesthetic.“I’m honored to have the opportunity to help lead and grow the Supra and KR3W brands,” said Harden. “Our overarching goal is to create a robust retail and consumer-focused strategy, leverage our innovative product design process, and exceed our capacity to serve our loyal consumer base.”KSGB is a division of E-Land Group, globally headquartered in downtown Los Angeles with offices in Haarlem, The Netherlands; Lyon, France; Hong Kong; Dongguan, China; and Taipei, Taiwan. Established in 1980, E-Land has grown to become one of the largest South Korean conglomerates, primarily specializing in fashion and retail distribution. E-Land’s operations span nine different countries across three continents, including South Korea, China, India, the United States, Italy and the United Kingdom. Comprising over 60 affiliated entities, the company offers close to 200 brands and operates more than 10,000 stores worldwide, recording approximately $10 billion of revenues annually.