The Bailey Group, the Los Angeles-based parent company of contemporary label Bailey44 and Millennial line Ali & Jay, is making major advancements in the digital and direct-to-consumer space and adding several new executives.Peggi Jewell has been appointed president of the group, overseeing day-to-day operations. Jewell held prior executive roles at VF Corp., Kellwood, Lucky Brand, Liz Claiborne and J. Crew."Bailey 44 and Ali & Jay are two uniquely different brands, but with a common theme of positively celebrating women. I see them as strong brands that are still somewhat of a secret to the legions of women that want clothing that is fashionable, accessible and of great quality," said Jewell. "The team at Bailey has done an incredible job of poising both brands for success this past year, and I look forward to helping them further realize that potential."Roshanna Sabaratnam joins the company in the new role of chief digital and marketing officer. Prior to joining Bailey, Sabaratnam held senior executive roles at J Brand, Gilt and Yahoo."Few brands are taking a proactive approach to building a direct-to-consumer relationship. It is refreshing to be part of a company which takes that approach and is committed to a digital, customer-first point of view. Combining that approach with a message of the positive celebration of women makes this a rare and exciting opportunity," she said.Christopher Tate, Bailey's chief executive officer, said, “The company has spent the last several years pivoting its business from a single-branded domestic wholesale company into a multi-branded, multi-channel company. Our industry is changing rapidly and we had to quickly evolve. We are very pleased with the results we have accomplished and the paths for growth that have been established. The addition of Peggi and Roshanna to the company will help enhance a strong leadership team and continue to enable the brands to grow quickly and profitably.”Bailey's 2017 revenues are up 19 percent versus the year prior and the company is showing 212 percent profit growth for the same period. The brand has also accelerated its success in the digital space, with a 67 percent increase in digital channel revenues year-over-year for both wholesale and direct-to-consumer. Projections for 2018 are another 25 to 30 percent in revenue growth, and over 100 percent growth in profit.