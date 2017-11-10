In its 10th year of business, Bailey44 opened its first store, at Lido Marina Village in Newport Beach, Calif.
The Bailey Group, the Los Angeles-based parent company of contemporary label Bailey44 and Millennial line Ali & Jay, is making major advancements in the digital and direct-to-consumer space and adding several new executives.Peggi Jewell has been appointed president of the group, overseeing day-to-day operations. Jewell held prior executive roles at VF Corp., Kellwood, Lucky Brand, Liz Claiborne and J. Crew."Bailey 44 and Ali & Jay are two uniquely different brands, but with a common theme of positively celebrating women. I see them as strong brands that are still somewhat of a secret to the legions of women that want clothing that is fashionable, accessible and of great quality," said Jewell. "The team at Bailey has done an incredible job of poising both brands for success this past year, and I look forward to helping them further realize that potential."Roshanna Sabaratnam joins the company in the new role of chief digital and marketing officer. Prior to joining Bailey, Sabaratnam held senior executive roles at J Brand, Gilt and Yahoo."Few brands are taking a proactive approach to building a direct-to-consumer relationship. It is refreshing to be part of a company which takes that approach and is committed to a digital, customer-first point of view. Combining that approach with a message of the positive celebration of women makes this a rare and exciting opportunity," she said.Christopher Tate, Bailey's chief executive officer, said, “The company has spent the last several years pivoting its business from a single-branded domestic wholesale company into a multi-branded, multi-channel company. Our industry is changing rapidly and we had to quickly evolve. We are very pleased with the results we have accomplished and the paths for growth that have been established. The addition of Peggi and Roshanna to the company will help enhance a strong leadership team and continue to enable the brands to grow quickly and profitably.”Bailey's 2017 revenues are up 19 percent versus the year prior and the company is showing 212 percent profit growth for the same period. The brand has also accelerated its success in the digital space, with a 67 percent increase in digital channel revenues year-over-year for both wholesale and direct-to-consumer. Projections for 2018 are another 25 to 30 percent in revenue growth, and over 100 percent growth in profit.
“I’ve always thought Christian was much more than a designer…He’s a big force in empowering women,” @drewbarrymore said of @csiriano, whose book, “Christian Siriano: Dresses to Dream About” was being celebrated last night. Barrymore was joined by Christina Hendricks, @nlyonne, @cocorocha and more, celebrating the new book by Rizzoli. #wwdfashion
@gucci Décor has found a new home. @maxfieldla on Melrose Avenue will exclusively sell the luxury house’s home line through the holidays. The boutique will carry a mix of Gucci Décor in addition to clothing and accessories from the brand, interspersed with vintage pieces of furniture. A unique collection of wallpapers, folding screens, a vanity set, wooden chairs and velvet cushions will also be available for purchase. #wwdfashion
Twentieth Century Fox’s highly anticipated film @thegreatestshowman has teamed up with concept store @thisisstory on a capsule collection. The retail space, which features items curated around a constantly changing theme, transformed into a three-ring circus to bring the film’s magic theme to life. Limited-edition products from brands @edie_parker, @westelm and more are featured in the story, which runs until December 23. #wwdnews
“We have a problem: We operate within a culture that is too accepting of abuse, in all of its manifestations. This can be the ritual humiliation of models, belittling of assistants, power plays and screaming fits. We have come to see this as simply a part of the job. Although we may not all, as individuals, have actively contributed to this culture, every time we turn a blind eye, our silence perpetuates that culture. Our inaction makes us complicit,” writes @ediebcampbell in an open letter on abuse in the modeling industry. Link in bio. (📷: @lodoclick)
@chanelofficial headed to Chengdu, China, this past weekend and staged a replica of its Greek-themed 2018 cruise collection. The fashion house pulled out all the stops for its Chengdu VIPs, assembling a front row and afterparty that included brand ambassadors Zhou Xun, Marine Vacth and more. Guests gained access to the show by showing this invitation or scanning a QR code on WeChat. #wwdfashion
“The Eiffel Tower at night is a tough setting to live up to. With his high-tone, leggy lineup, Saint Laurent’s Anthony Vaccarello did so beautifully,” Bridget Foley writes in her list of most memorable moments from the spring 2018 collections. Read the rest of the list on WWD.com #wwdfashion #tbt
@nicholaskirkwood has been rethinking the traditional retail concept. The outcome: the footwear maverick is transforming his Mount Street Boutique into a creative space that will feature store takeovers and pop-ups spotlighting collaborations with a range of other creatives. Part of the series will include an in-store installation created by Kirkwood and jewelry designer @evafehren, pictured here. Find out what other partnerships will take place in the space on WWD.com. #wwdfashion
“I remember it being the most amazing feeling on the planet,” @chrissyteigen said of the first time she wore diamonds. The jewelry was loaned, but when she returned from her trip, @johnlegend gave her a diamond necklace that she still has today. Teigen, @zendaya, @theashleygraham and more shared their stories of the first time they wore diamonds at the launch of @forevermark’s Tribute Collection last night. #wwdfashion (📷: MJ Photos)
@russwest44 will finally take the wraps off his long-awaited apparel collection. While most of the details about the line is under wraps at this point, Westbrook told WWD that it would be a small capsule of affordable unisex streetwear. Called Honor the Gift, it will be unveiled at a pop-up this weekend in Oklahoma City from 2-6 pm on November 11 and 12, and will be offered for sale on an e-commerce site beginning November 21. #wwdfashion (📷: Zach Beeker)