Tiger of Sweden has tapped Hans-Christian Meyer as its new chief executive officer, effective Sept. 1.

Meyer will be responsible for the global expansion of the label and will report to the board of directors at the IC Group.

He previously served as the former president of retail of Europe, Middle East and Asia at Ralph Lauren. He also was the former senior vice president and managing director at Scandinavia & Baltics, where he worked with wholesale and retail distribution channels.

“Hans-Christian Meyer brings a fresh perspective and incredible depth of brand experience to Tiger of Sweden,” said Peter Thorsen, deputy chairman. “I appreciate Hans-Christian’s unique sensibility, his honesty and his authenticity. He is an exceptionally strong leader with the passion and energy we need. This, combined with his collaborative working style and his intense focus on results, will put us in a stronger position and lead our company into the future.”

The appointment of the ceo comes after the brand named Christoffer Lundman — former design director at Burberry — as head of creative and design, effective last month.

Launched in 1903, Tiger offers men’s and women’s ready-to-wear alongside shoes, accessories and a jeans range. In the 2015-16 fiscal year, the brand notched 131 million euros, or $187 million, in sales. It is sold in 20 countries. Since 2003, the label has been part of the IC Group A/S. Other brands under the IC Group A/S include Peak Performance and By Malene Birger.