Vera Bradley Inc. named John Enwright as its new chief financial officer, becoming the latest in a line of retailers and brands that have recently brought on new cfos.

Enwright came to Vera Bradley in 2014 as its senior director of corporate financial planning after spending 15 years in financial roles at Tiffany & Co. and is now replacing Kevin Sierks, who exited Vera Bradley at the end of March. Sierks now serves as cfo of Crate & Barrel.